LACONIA — Laconia Fire and Police responded to a crash on the corner of North and School streets after an Extreme Excavation truck swerved off the road and over an 8-foot barrier wall into a yard. The driver of the vehicle, who is currently unnamed, appeared unharmed from the accident and was picked up by his wife from the scene after speaking with police. According to an officer at the scene it appears that the truck swerved to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. After swerving, the truck broke through a metal fence and plummeted 8 feet, landing on its nose and then coming to a rest on its side.
"Apparently a car came down and cut him off. He took a ditch. I told him next time, run over the car," said Extreme Excavation owner Cal Dunn III, who showed up on the scene to assess the damage to his truck. The residents of the house did not appear to be home when the accident occurred. The accident is currently under investigation by the Laconia Police Department. The other vehicle that the driver allegedly swerved to avoid was not present at the scene.
