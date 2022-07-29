ASHLAND — The New Hampshire Relief for Ukraine fundraiser continues with a benefit night hosted by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats baseball team. The game, at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, is on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 7:05 p.m. The team is donating 50% of all individual ticket sales to the NH Relief for Ukraine Fund and The Common Man will match them.
NH Relief for Ukraine has raised more than 25% of its $1 million goal so far, with gifts from more than 1,800 donors.
“The money we raise at our game on Aug. 3 at Delta Dental Stadium will directly benefit the people of Ukraine who are suffering during this difficult time,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw.
The night will feature a 50/50 raffle, music, raffle prizes awarded every inning, and the chance to send Alex Ray, The Common Man family of restaurants owner, into the dunk tank.
The Common Man family of restaurants and owner Alex Ray, former New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch, WMUR-TV, iHeart Media, Granite United Way and the Rotary Clubs of Plymouth and Warsaw, Poland joined forces in a partnership and PSA campaign to help raise money for humanitarian aid and resources for people living in Ukraine and for refugees who fled to safety in Poland through NH Relief for Ukraine.
Donations support programs such as a bloodmobile to serve field hospitals in Ukraine, a day care and trauma counseling center for Ukrainian refugee children in Poland, and the purchase and distribution of food, as well as safe housing for children, in Ukraine. The Common Man Family will match donations up to $1 million raised. The funds are distributed by Rotary International’s District #2331 in Poland.
Ray, a member of the Plymouth Rotary Club, spent a week meeting and traveling with Rotarians in Warsaw and Zamosc, Poland, and delivering supplies to Ukrainian Rotarians.
Donations to NH Relief for Ukraine can be made online at graniteuw.org, thecman.com, or by texting NH4UKRAINE to 41444. Checks made out to Granite United Way with NH Relief for Ukraine in the memo line can be mailed to Granite United Way, 22 Concord St., Manchester, NH 03101.
