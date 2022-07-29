Polish Rotarians

Common Man owner and founder Alex Ray, center, a member of Plymouth Rotary, stands with Poland Rotary members who are distributing pallets of food to Ukranian refugees in Poland and to those still in war-torn Ukraine. Donated funds to NH Relief for Ukraine have purchased and distributed 100 tons of food to date. (Courtesy photo)

ASHLAND — The New Hampshire Relief for Ukraine fundraiser continues with a benefit night hosted by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats baseball team. The game, at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, is on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 7:05 p.m. The team is donating 50% of all individual ticket sales to the NH Relief for Ukraine Fund and The Common Man will match them.

NH Relief for Ukraine has raised more than 25% of its $1 million goal so far, with gifts from more than 1,800 donors.

