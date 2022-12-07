Stacie Laughton, a Nashua representative-elect and former Laconia resident and politician, is facing calls from New Hampshire Democratic leadership to resign after being unable to attend Organization Day because she is in jail.
Laughton was arrested Nov. 12, four days after winning election to the Statehouse, and charged with stalking a woman online after violating a court order to abstain from posting about the woman, as first reported by WMUR.
Following Wednesday's swearing-in ceremony for representatives in Concord, Democratic Leader Rep. Matt Wilhelm of Manchester issued a statement calling for Laughton to resign:
“We had hoped that Representative-Elect Laughton would make the decision to not be seated ahead of Organization Day today. If true, the allegations against her are deeply troubling — domestic violence and stalking is reprehensible behavior. While Representative Laughton’s attorney has stated that she will be unable to undertake legislative activities for a couple of months, I call on her to issue a formal resignation and allow the citizens of Nashua to elect a new representative in a special election.”
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley issued a separate statement also calling for Laughton's resignation.
Laughton ran in 2005 and 2006 for Laconia City Council and Laconia School Board seats, respectively. She has been arrested more than once times prior to her candidacy and after, including following a July 4, 2006, incident when she called for an ambulance to get home from Weirs Beach after not securing transportation following a fireworks show. She had also been charged earlier this year for texting 911 repeatedly with non-emergencies.
Laughton's hearing in the stalking case is set for Thursday.
