Stacie Laughton, a Nashua representative-elect and former Laconia resident and politician, is facing calls from New Hampshire Democratic leadership to resign after being unable to attend Organization Day because she is in jail. 

Laughton was arrested Nov. 12, four days after winning election to the Statehouse, and charged with stalking a woman online after violating a court order to abstain from posting about the woman, as first reported by WMUR. 

