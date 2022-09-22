BRISTOL — The Newfound Regional School Board will take up a policy change that would eliminate one of its most important roles, that of developing an operating budget, at its Monday, Sept. 26 meeting.

The new policy would cede the budget procedure to the superintendent, who would establish guidelines for its development and submit the administration’s budget recommendations directly to the Newfound Area School District Budget Committee.

