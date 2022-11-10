Veterans Day has roots going back to the first World War, but the holiday has unique resonance for each generation. 

Because a smaller segment of the population served in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, increasingly fewer people have direct connections to living veterans. Of the just under 100,000 veterans living in New Hampshire, according to Department of Veterans Affairs data, just more than 21,000 are younger than 50. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.