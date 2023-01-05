GILFORD — During the warm months, the town beach is Gilford’s hottest amenity. The facility there is at least 50 years old and out of date, pushing the town to ask voters to spend $1 million to replace the bathhouse.

The selectboard will hold a hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m., on the proposal. Because the plan includes the issuance of bonds to pay for the project, it requires an approval of two-thirds of voters at Town Meeting. The total cost in the proposal is $1.03 million, with $25,000 included as the first year’s payment.

