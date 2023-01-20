Gilford beach

The Gilford Selectboard will explore alternative options to restoring the bathhouse at Gilford Beach. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

GILFORD — Town Hall is taking a fresh look at the town beach, after a proposal to rebuild the bathhouse drew strong public reaction on several fronts.

Town Administrator Scott Dunn said the selectboard has “pulled” a proposed warrant article, which would have asked for a bond issuance of $1 million to pay for a new bathhouse, after residents expressed sticker shock at the estimated cost of the project. Instead, they are planning to ask residents to contribute $100,000 into a capital reserve fund that could be used for a new bathhouse.

