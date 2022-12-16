MOULTONBOROUGH — These days, when someone asks Jena Robertson how she’s doing, her answer is “I’m doing it.” That’s about as much as she can muster, considering the nightmare of a medical diagnosis that has thrown her family into crisis and could also likely sink her business.

Robertson, her husband and two children relocated from Washington state to Moultonborough in August of this year, seeking a better place to raise their family. To make the new life possible, Jena transitioned from a career in social work to owning and operating a daycare. She, along with a business partner, took over an existing facility on Whittier Highway and rebranded it Enlightened Beginnings Childcare Center, which was both a way for her to earn income and a way to secure care for her two children.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.