LACONIA — A motorcyclist continued to cling to life Tuesday after suffering serious injuries in a head-on crash on a sharp curve in Weirs Beach.
According to Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield, the motorcyclist was traveling south on Watson Road at the sharp corner where Watson turns into Scenic Road at about 4 p.m. Sunday when he crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a sedan that was traveling north.
The motorcyclist, who was traveling side-by-side with another motorcycle, was propelled head-first into the car’s windshield, which resulted in serious head injuries.
Canfield said it was not immediately known why the motorcyclist went into the other lane.
The motorcyclist was immediately airlifted by DHART helicopter ambulance to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon and remained in “very critical condition” Tuesday, Canfield said.
Laconia police did not provide the motorcyclist’s name.
The other motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from Lakes Region General Hospital.
The driver and passenger in the automobile were uninjured, Canfield said.
The seriously injured motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, the chief said. He said that while a helmet might not have been enough to eliminate any injuries, it might have lessened their severity.
Canfield said the accident is still under investigation, but noted authorities at this time do not suspect that either speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
