LACONIA — Predicted significant snowfall on Monday has resulted in a delay in municipal trash collection next week, according to the Public Works Department.
“Based on the weather forecast for the snowstorm that begins Sunday night, the city’s curbside solid waste collection contractor will not be collecting trash or recycling on (Monday)," Public Works Director Wes Anderson said Friday. Collections will occur one day later than usual, “with Friday’s route being collected on Saturday,” he explained.
Snow is expected to develop in central New Hampshire sometime after midnight Sunday and continue throughout Monday. Precipitation is expected to mix with sleet or rain early Monday afternoon as temperatures climb to above freezing, according to the National Weather Service.
Some forecasts say the Lakes Region could receive between 4 and 8 inches of snow during the storm.
