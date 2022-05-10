LACONIA — The memorial service for Edward J. Engler, newspaper founder and former mayor, will be held on Sunday, June 5, at the Colonial Theatre.
Doors will open at 9 a.m. the service, which will begin promptly at 10 a.m. The family has extended a welcome to all who wish to remember Ed.
Engler, who died on Nov. 5, 2021, at the age of 75, was born in South Dakota and studied journalism at the University of Texas at Austin. He didn't find his way to the Granite State until 1987 — and not to Laconia until 2000 — but he left quite a mark on his adopted city.
Engler was one of the founders, and remains the longest-serving editor, of The Laconia Daily Sun. He was three times chosen by voters to serve as mayor, and in that role he championed the project that succeeded in purchasing, rehabilitating and re-opening the grand 1914 Colonial Theatre. In his honor, the City Council named the theater's main chamber The Edward J. Engler Auditorium.
Engler was a long-time Rotary Club member, and leant his expertise to various boards, such as Laconia Airport Authority and the Belknap Economic Development Council. He is also counted as a supporter of Laconia Motorcycle Week, and the WOW Trail.
Contributions may be made in Ed’s name to the Colonial Theatre restoration project, via check made out to CACLR, care of BCEDC, 383 S. Main St., Laconia, NH 03246 or coloniallaconia.com, or to the WOW Trail, P.O. Box 6832, Laconia, NH 03247 or wowtrail.org.
