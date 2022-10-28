Franklin Falls Dam

Franklin Falls Dam. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

CONCORD — Hurricanes and flooding that devastated the state nearly 100 years ago led to the construction of a series of dams and reservoirs, including the Franklin Falls Dam on the Pemigewasset River, to protect downstream communities in the Merrimack River Valley from future overflows.

Building those dams displaced taxable property within the floodplain and, in 1957, Massachusetts — a beneficiary of New Hampshire’s flood control infrastructure — signed a pact with the Granite State in which the Bay State agreed to make annual payments representing 70% of the lost property taxes in the affected cities and towns. Those included Franklin, Hill, Bristol, and New Hampton.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.