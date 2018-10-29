By Michael Mortensen
LACONIA — Police alleging a local man was driving under the influence when his vehicle hit a building and two parked vehicles and then fled the scene.
Laconia police identified the man as David Nugent, 59, of 21 Audrey Lane, in Laconia. He was charged with driving under the influence and conduct (leaving the scene) after an accident.
According to police, Nugent’s vehicle hit the Sherwin Williams store at 309 South Main St. and two vehicles in the parking lot – including one of the store’s delivery vans – at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
Once police arrived at the scene, they were soon able to get Nugent’s name from a nearby business where he had been a short time before.
Police located Nugent and the vehicle at his Audrey Lane address, where he surrendered without incident.
He was taken by Laconia Fire Department ambulance as a precaution in order to determine whether the accident might have been caused by a medical condition, Laconia police Sgt. Bob Cameron said. Nugent was subsequently charged and released on personal recognizance bail pending an appearance in Fourth Circuit Court-District Division-Laconia scheduled for Nov. 15.
Cameron declined to specify whether police whether Nugent was allegedly under the influence of alcohol or drugs. “He was impaired,” he said.
A woman who answered the phone at the Sherwin-Williams store Monday declined to give any information about the damage, and instead said she would have an authorized spokesman call back with any information. That call was not returned as of Monday afternoon.
The Laconia Police Department is requesting that anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 603-524-5252.
