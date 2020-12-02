TILTON – A Littleton woman has died and a man is seriously injured after they were struck by a pick-up truck on East Main Street on Tuesday evening.
According to Tilton Police, witnesses reported that two pedestrians were crossing East Main, near Sherwood Drive, when they were struck by a Ford Ranger truck traveling eastbound through the intersection. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with police.
Both pedestrians, identified as Keith Cabral, 36, and 29-year-old Tara Drake, were transported to Concord Hospital.
Drake, a resident of Littleton, died as a result of her injuries. As of the most recent update, Cabral remained hospitalized with serious injuries.
The accident is still under investigation. The Belknap County Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Tilton Police. Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information is asked to call Tilton Police at 603-286-4442.
