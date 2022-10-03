Energy costs

Rising energy costs will impact the wallets of Granite Staters this winter. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun illustration)

TILTON — When talk turns to electricity bills, fear sparks and eyes roll. Consumers here and across New Hampshire feel squeezed, and some are choosing whether to postpone making essential payments.

“A 112% increase is ridiculous. It’s either pay this on time or that on time,” said a waitress in Tilton, a town of 3,800 on the Winnipesaukee River. Because her earnings are unpredictable and her job is not guaranteed, she is nervous about rocketing costs. The price of powering her home recently jumped from $225 to $500 a month, she said. It’s tough to decide: “Do I make my car payments, or pay my electric bill?”

