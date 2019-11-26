1958 - Paul Cotton
1959 - David Brown
1960 - Dick DeVarney and Mike Abrahamovich
1961 - Steve White
1962 - Mike Smith
1963 - George Noucas
1964 - John Fagula
1965 - Dennis White
1966 - Paul Ouellette
1967 - Alan Wool
1968 - Rick Barton
1969 - Jim Noucas
1970 - John Davie
1971 - Randy Annis
1972 - Paul Ayers
1973 - Rex Barros and Joe Strout
1974 - Jon Perkins
1975 - Walter Poisson
1976 - Rick Colby
1977 - Duane Dalheimer
1978 - Kevin Brewer
1979 - Scott Trendell
1980 - Keith Farrell
1981 - Chris Young
1982 - Norman Giguere and Richard Gluyas
1983 - Bobby Price
1984 - Tim Dunleavy
1985 - John Davis
1986 - Merrick Rocke
1987 - Tommy Brown
1988 - Jim Phelps
1989 - Kent Rowley
1990 - Steve Laramie
1991 - Chris Snider
1992 - Matt Guyer
1993 - Dan Reitz
1994 - Matt Reera
1995 - Dan Perkins
1996 - Patrick O'Reilly
1997 - Damien Sevin
1998 - Unknown
1999 - Mike Space
2000 - Tim Suplee
2001 - Chris Oxier
2002 - Adrian Kerrison
2003 - Guy Sack
2004 - Tim O'Brien
2005 - Casey O'Hara
2006 - Chris Marden
2007 - Brendan O'Hara
2008 - Nick Converse
2009 - Jerecho McNeil
2010 - Kris Moulton
2011 - Tyler Grant
2012 - Brandon Martin
2013 - Braeden Alward
2014 - Kevin Fortier
2015 - Nick Shastany
2016 - Ben Beliveau
2017 - Noah Shastany
2018 - Marcus Sullivan
