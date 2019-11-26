1958 - Paul Cotton

1959 - David Brown

1960 - Dick DeVarney and Mike Abrahamovich

1961 - Steve White

1962 - Mike Smith

1963 - George Noucas

1964 - John Fagula

1965 - Dennis White

1966 - Paul Ouellette

1967 - Alan Wool

1968 - Rick Barton

1969 - Jim Noucas

1970 - John Davie

1971 - Randy Annis

1972 - Paul Ayers

1973 - Rex Barros and Joe Strout

1974 - Jon Perkins

1975 - Walter Poisson

1976 - Rick Colby

1977 - Duane Dalheimer

1978 - Kevin Brewer

1979 - Scott Trendell

1980 - Keith Farrell

1981 - Chris Young

1982 - Norman Giguere and Richard Gluyas

1983 - Bobby Price

1984 - Tim Dunleavy

1985 - John Davis

1986 - Merrick Rocke

1987 - Tommy Brown

1988 - Jim Phelps

1989 - Kent Rowley

1990 - Steve Laramie

1991 - Chris Snider

1992 - Matt Guyer

1993 - Dan Reitz

1994 - Matt Reera

1995 - Dan Perkins

1996 - Patrick O'Reilly

1997 - Damien Sevin

1998 - Unknown

1999 - Mike Space

2000 - Tim Suplee

2001 - Chris Oxier

2002 - Adrian Kerrison

2003 - Guy Sack

2004 - Tim O'Brien

2005 - Casey O'Hara

2006 - Chris Marden

2007 - Brendan O'Hara

2008 - Nick Converse

2009 - Jerecho McNeil

2010 - Kris Moulton

2011 - Tyler Grant

2012 - Brandon Martin

2013 - Braeden Alward

2014 - Kevin Fortier

2015 - Nick Shastany

2016 - Ben Beliveau

2017 - Noah Shastany

2018 - Marcus Sullivan

