Skip Murphy

Gilford resident and conservative blogger Skip Murphy raises his hand at a meeting of the Belknap County Delegation this spring, voicing disapproval of the group's failure to notice its budget subcommittee meetings. Murphy filed complaints against three representatives with the state's Legislative Ethics Committee, which were recently dismissed. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

CONCORD — The state’s Legislative Ethics Committee dismissed related complaints last month against three members of the Belknap County Delegation filed by a Gilford resident. 

The complainant, conservative blogger David “Skip” Murphy, asserted that, because each of the representatives had responsibility over delegation meetings called in violation of RSA 91-A state public access laws, they had violated their oaths as legislators.

Amid transparency objections, delegation proceeds with budget process
Judge dismisses case against county delegation's Aug. 1 meeting, citing no harm from shorter meeting notice

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.