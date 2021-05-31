LACONIA — Between 30 and 35 residents were displaced after a late night fire broke out in the three-story apartment building where they lived at 178-180 Union Ave.
The fire was reported at 11:13 p.m., on Sunday night, Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said in a statement. Laconia Engine 2 was in the area and arrived within a minute of the alarm, along with an engine from Gilford Fire
and one from Belmont Fire.
On arrival firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a 45-by-60 foot, 3-story apartment building and a second alarm was requested. The building contained 15 apartments, fire officials said.
Fire alarms were sounding and evacuation was occurring when crews arrived, and the first firefighters into the building had a report of one
person unable to evacuate from the third floor, but the occupant was quickly confirmed to be out.
The fire was contained to a second-floor apartment and hallway. The apartment that bore the brunt of the fire was significantly damaged, Beattie said. The remaining apartments on the second floor and the ones on the third
floor received smoke damage.
One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene but did not require transport to the hospital. No
injuries were noted to any firefighters.
Fire damage was estimated at $60,000.
The fire remains under investigation by the Laconia Fire Department and Laconia Police Department, but Beattie said it appears accidental.
The Red Cross was on scene and assisted families in need
Assisting Laconia at the scene were the Gilford, Belmont, Meredith, Sanbornton, Tilton-Northfield
and Franklin Fire Departments, as well as Meredith EMS.
The Belmont, Meredith, and Holderness Fire Department and Meredith EMS provided coverage to the
Laconia fire stations.
