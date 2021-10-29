Laconia

Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Gilford

Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Belmont

Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m.

Meredith

Sunday, Oct. 31, no designated hours

Alton

Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Ashland

Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Bristol

Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat on N. Main Street

Canterbury Woods

Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Town Center

Franklin

Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Gilmanton

Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. 

Trunk or Treat in Gilmanton Iron Works

Holderness

Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m. 

Trunk or Treat downtown 

Loudon

Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Moultonborough

Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m. 

New Hampton

Sunday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. 

Trunk or Treat at the Public Safety Building 

Northfield

Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Plymouth

Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sanbornton

Sunday, Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.

Trunk of Treat in Sanbornton School Parking Lot 

Tilton

Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-6:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat downtown

Tuftonboro

Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Wolfeboro

Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.