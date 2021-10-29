Laconia
Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Gilford
Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Belmont
Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m.
Meredith
Sunday, Oct. 31, no designated hours
Alton
Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Ashland
Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Bristol
Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat on N. Main Street
Canterbury Woods
Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Town Center
Franklin
Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Gilmanton
Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Trunk or Treat in Gilmanton Iron Works
Holderness
Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
Trunk or Treat downtown
Loudon
Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Moultonborough
Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m.
New Hampton
Sunday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m.
Trunk or Treat at the Public Safety Building
Northfield
Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Plymouth
Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Sanbornton
Sunday, Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.
Trunk of Treat in Sanbornton School Parking Lot
Tilton
Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-6:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat downtown
Tuftonboro
Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Wolfeboro
Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
