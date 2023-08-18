More farm fresh food will appear on the lunch trays of students at schools in seven Lakes Region districts this year with money from a new U.S. Department of Agriculture grant. 

A grant of $558,989 from the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement to the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food will be distributed to schools across the state who qualify based on their students’ eligibility for free and reduced lunch. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.