LACONIA — Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) hosted a roundtable discussion at Temple B'nai Israel on Thursday, speaking with faith leaders, law enforcement and nonprofit organizations regarding grant funding efforts for security. Each member at the roundtable had received federal grant funding from a 2020 bipartisan bill that provided security funds for houses of worship and nonprofits in rural areas.

“No matter your faith or background, this should be a concern for all of us,” Hassan said at the top of the meeting. “We should be united against hate, antisemitism and acts of violence.”

