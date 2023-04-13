You may be sipping your morning coffee while reading the paper today. For most of us, this is how our day starts. We wake up wondering when the coffee will be ready. There are many others whose mornings begin with wondering, "Will today be the day I receive my new kidney?"
As with most stories, this one has a purpose. That is to help find a living kidney donor for Howard "Howie" Jones, living with polycystic kidney disease, or PKD. Howie has been serving local communities since 2002 as owner and landscaper of Jones and Jones Property Services in Tilton. He is a 61-year-old father, brother, grandpa, uncle, nephew, cousin and trusted friend to many. PKD is an inherent disease that causes cysts to grow on kidneys, inhibiting them to function as needed and eventually causing complete kidney failure. PKD has also affected Howie's 34-year-old daughter and several nieces and nephews. Howie’s late father and late brother both had PKD. As Howie’s creatine numbers are currently quite high, a member of his medical team recently implanted a fistula in his arm for future dialysis treatments. Dialysis is not where Howie wants to be. With quiet conviction, he said, “I have things to do, I don’t have time for being sick.” He has placed his future in God’s hands, which this writer believes has given him the ability to face his circumstances with surety, confidence and an internal peace that surpasses human understanding.
It is with his permission that I am reaching out to help him find that life-saving kidney. To learn about the process of becoming a living organ donor and other information about organ transplant donations, visit New England Organ Donor Services at neds.org.
To contact the donor coordination team at Dartmouth Transplantation Surgery, call 603-653-3931.
Howie has been on the donor transplant list for over 810 days. In talking with Howie, it is apparent that this man has a desire to live a great deal more life. The “perfect someone” is out there, and hopefully they will read and respond to this article. In the meantime, Howie continues to meet each new day with positivity, strong faith and hardworking values while demonstrating genuine kindness towards others. Howie’s desire to live a long and full life is only surpassed by his desire to do so while giving back by helping others.
Godspeed, Howie.
•••
The Sunshine Effect is a new series in The Laconia Daily Sun highlighting the people and organizations working to improve our communities through volunteering and fundraising. We believe that telling their stories will encourage others to support their work, and launch new charitable efforts of their own.
