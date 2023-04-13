You may be sipping your morning coffee while reading the paper today. For most of us, this is how our day starts. We wake up wondering when the coffee will be ready. There are many others whose mornings begin with wondering, "Will today be the day I receive my new kidney?"

As with most stories, this one has a purpose. That is to help find a living kidney donor for Howard "Howie" Jones, living with polycystic kidney disease, or PKD. Howie has been serving local communities since 2002 as owner and landscaper of Jones and Jones Property Services in Tilton. He is a 61-year-old father, brother, grandpa, uncle, nephew, cousin and trusted friend to many. PKD is an inherent disease that causes cysts to grow on kidneys, inhibiting them to function as needed and eventually causing complete kidney failure. PKD has also affected Howie's 34-year-old daughter and several nieces and nephews. Howie’s late father and late brother both had PKD. As Howie’s creatine numbers are currently quite high, a member of his medical team recently implanted a fistula in his arm for future dialysis treatments. Dialysis is not where Howie wants to be. With quiet conviction, he said, “I have things to do, I don’t have time for being sick.” He has placed his future in God’s hands, which this writer believes has given him the ability to face his circumstances with surety, confidence and an internal peace that surpasses human understanding.

