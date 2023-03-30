LACONIA — When you think of a closet in a high school, you might imagine a dusty storage space filled with forgotten textbooks and school supplies. But for Allyssa Stone, a 17-year-old senior at Laconia High School, the Care Closet represents a life-changing opportunity for her fellow students.

Stone, a dedicated member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 68, has taken on the challenge of renovating the Care Closet as her Eagle Scout project to make it more accessible and familiar to other teens. With a mission to improve the lives of her classmates, Stone's dedication and passion for her project have garnered support and appreciation from those around her.

