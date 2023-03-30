17-year-old Allyssa Stone is renovating the Care Closet at Laconia High School for her Eagle Scout project. The bags in the center contain a new batch of clothing donations. (Courtesy photo/Allyssa Stone)
An outside view of the Care Closet at Laconia High School. (Courtesy photo/Allyssa Stone)
Ben Welch
17-year-old Allyssa Stone is renovating the Care Closet at Laconia High School for her Eagle Scout project. The bags in the center contain a new batch of clothing donations. (Courtesy photo/Allyssa Stone)
LACONIA — When you think of a closet in a high school, you might imagine a dusty storage space filled with forgotten textbooks and school supplies. But for Allyssa Stone, a 17-year-old senior at Laconia High School, the Care Closet represents a life-changing opportunity for her fellow students.
Stone, a dedicated member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 68, has taken on the challenge of renovating the Care Closet as her Eagle Scout project to make it more accessible and familiar to other teens. With a mission to improve the lives of her classmates, Stone's dedication and passion for her project have garnered support and appreciation from those around her.
The Care Closet began as a well-intentioned initiative to provide clothing and other essentials for students in need. However, over time, the closet became closer to a neglected storage room that many students didn't even know about, with worn-out apparel in sizes that don't fit — or necessarily appeal to — high schoolers.
"There's a random part [that has] like, shaving cream and beans," Stone said. "I know that that's a weird combo, but that's what's in there. And then there's like, boxes of decorations and stuff. A balloon arch ended up in there."
Stone saw the potential for the space to become a valuable resource once again and set out to transform it.
She discovered many students did not have proper clothing for different seasons, and the current system did not make it easy for students to access the Care Closet discreetly.
"I know personally, there were a lot of kids in the school who just didn't have proper clothing for the winter and the summer," Stone said. She explained how some students may not have appropriate winter gear, such as boots or a coat, walking to school in just a T-shirt or a sweatshirt. "That kind of hit close to home for me. ... It can be kind of embarrassing to just be like, 'Hey, I don't have clothes, and I don't have these certain hygiene products.' So I want it to be something that kids can just walk into throughout the school day, grab what they need, and they don't have to ask to be let in."
In collaboration with school administrators, teachers and her principal, Stone's vision for the closet includes stocking hygiene products and creating a more organized space. She is working with her school's Tidal Waves club to maintain the closet and ensure it continues to serve its purpose. Her goal is not just a one-time restoration, but to establish a process so that it's continually being managed and replenished.
Currently, Stone and her classmates are sorting through the existing clothes and separating items worthy of remaining in the closet and those that will be donated to the Salvation Army. They set up a clothing drive at the school's winter carnival, and received more than 500 articles of clothing and shoes.
To help fund the Care Closet renovation and to raise awareness and provide the necessary funds to purchase additional shelving, organization tools and personal hygiene items for the closet, Stone is organizing a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Tuesday, April 4, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Huot Technical Center's dining room for a suggested $5 donation. For the dinner, National Honor Society students have been providing pasta, sauce, salads, breadsticks and baked goods, and Fratello's Italian Grille is making a culinary contribution, as well. Community members can also donate clothing or hygiene products at the event, and the intention is to have a permanent donation box located at the school, too.
Stone's ambitious project has been supported by her experiences in scouting. She fondly recalled a leadership training program that changed her perspective on life and inspired her to take on the Care Closet project. Stone originally started off in Girl Scouts, but joined BSA when Troop 68, originally an all-boys group, became co-ed in 2019, reflecting a real-world environment and fostering a sense of unity among its members.
"A lot of them are just like a second family, because they really do follow the Scout morals and the Scout Law, Scout Oath, and they really enforce that," she said. "And they're just fun to be around, and they always have good insight."
Stone has big plans for her future, including attending Lasell University in Massachusetts. But her commitment to scouting and the Care Closet remains unwavering. She aims to complete her Eagle Scout project by the end of April, all while staying involved with her troop and exploring other scouting opportunities, such as the Venturing program, in college.
By revitalizing the Care Closet, Stone hopes to ensure her fellow students have access to essential resources when they need them most. As she embarks on her own journey after high school, her "second family" will undoubtedly be cheering her on every step of the way.
•••
The Sunshine Effect is a new series in The Laconia Daily Sun highlighting the people and organizations working to improve our communities through volunteering and fundraising. We believe that telling their stories will encourage others to support their work, and launch new charitable efforts of their own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.