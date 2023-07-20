Kurt Webber, second from left, is congratulated at Gillette Stadium after being selected for the 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award. From left are President of the New England Patriots Foundation Josh Kraft, Webber, Patriots Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, and Procter & Gamble Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs, Global Grooming Kara Buckley. (Courtesy photo)
“Dedicated,” “strong-willed,” and “hardworking” are just a few frequent phrases friends and co-workers use to describe Kurt Webber. Webber, co-founder of Patriot Resilient Leader Institute, was recognized June 8 for his community efforts with a $10,000 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award from the New England Patriots Foundation.
Recipients are chosen by a committee based on their demonstration of leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving their communities through volunteering. The award was named in memory of Myra Kraft, wife of Robert Kraft, chief executive officer of the New England Patriots.
“Myra loved volunteering and positively impacting the lives of others,” said Robert Kraft in a press statement about the event. “I am proud that we continue to honor her legacy of volunteerism in association with this award ceremony and love giving people who do so much for so many the recognition of being a Community MVP.”
Kimberly Baker, grant writer for PRLI, nominated Webber for the award.
As a 1979 West Point graduate, Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran, retired U.S. Army officer, former chair of the Gilford School Board, past president of the Gilford Rotary Club, and former teacher at Lakes Region Community College, Webber has shown himself to be a worthy recipient of this award through his continued dedication to a life of service and commitment to excellence no matter where he goes.
Webber, alongside a small group of veterans and local citizens, founded the PRLI, which operates as Camp Resilience. He explained that the idea was born near the end of a ski day with a friend of his at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
“Later that day, my friend and I were having a beer and my friend says, ‘You know, this is such a beautiful area,’ talking about the Lakes Region. ‘It would be a great place to do something for veterans,’” said Webber. “That is where the idea started and then I kind of picked up the ball and started contacting some of my friends.”
Webber and his friends discussed the idea more at Gilford Rotary to find out what type of program would be most beneficial for veterans. There they found a white paper from the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff regarding community-based programs for veterans.
“There were a couple of things we got out of that paper that guided the model of our program,” said Webber. “There they said that probably the most effective form of therapy for veterans is peer-to-peer counseling; veterans will open up to each other when you get them in a group with other veterans who they feel safe and comfortable with and have shared experiences.”
On top of that, the paper also recommended incorporating outdoor sports and activities to reinforce physical wellbeing.
“If you combine that with outdoor experiential learning it will encourage them to live more healthy lives while also challenging them to get out of their comfort zone,” said Webber.
Webber and the other founders made it their mission from the start to serve not only veterans but also first responders. The organization’s motto is “helping those who served bounce back and improve in mind, body, and spirit.”
The Gilford-based organization holds three- to four-day retreats around the Lakes Region for veterans and first responders; the retreats offer peer-to-peer counseling, life skills workshops and experiential learning, while simultaneously encouraging community engagement. Fast forward to today, Camp Resilience has continued to maintain its mission and has held more than 100 retreats serving over 1,000 people, according to Baker. Baker spoke fondly of her experience so far with Camp Resilience and enjoys witnessing the impact of her work on a daily basis.
“Coming from a first responder background, I’ve had the opportunity to save lives with my hands,” said Baker. “Now, at Camp Resilience I have the opportunity to save lives with my pen.”
As PRLI continues to grow, Webber hopes to use the $10,000 to support its expansion, specifically in staffing and number of retreats.
“The money will allow us to grow and expand our program even more,” said Webber. “We are in the process of transitioning from a totally volunteer organization to one that is professionally staffed. With a full-time staff, our goal is to go from our current 20 retreats per year to 30 retreats by 2026. However, to do this, we need the money to pay their salaries and fund the retreats and the award will greatly help with that.”
Sydney Green is an intern with The Laconia Daily Sun and hails from New Hampton. She is a rising sophomore at Hillsdale College studying chemistry and journalism. When she's not writing or studying, she enjoys hiking in the White Mountains.
The Sunshine Effect is a new series in The Laconia Daily Sun highlighting the people and organizations working to improve our communities through volunteering and fundraising. We believe that telling their stories will encourage others to support their work, and launch new charitable efforts of their own. Have a suggestion for someone making a difference we should feature? Share it with us at laconiadailysun.com/sunshineeffecttip.
