Kraft Community MVP Award

Kurt Webber, second from left, is congratulated at Gillette Stadium after being selected for the 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award. From left are President of the New England Patriots Foundation Josh Kraft, Webber, Patriots Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, and Procter & Gamble Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs, Global Grooming Kara Buckley. (Courtesy photo)

“Dedicated,” “strong-willed,” and “hardworking” are just a few frequent phrases friends and co-workers use to describe Kurt Webber. Webber, co-founder of Patriot Resilient Leader Institute, was recognized June 8 for his community efforts with a $10,000 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award from the New England Patriots Foundation.

Recipients are chosen by a committee based on their demonstration of leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving their communities through volunteering. The award was named in memory of Myra Kraft, wife of Robert Kraft, chief executive officer of the New England Patriots.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.