LACONIA — The names “Granite Foundation” and “Jimmy Keys” might not be well-known in the Lakes Region, but that’s likely to change soon, in part because of an event Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Lakeport Opera House.
That’s the night when pianist, entertainer and humorist Jimmy Keys will perform, and in doing so will help support Granite Foundation’s mission of helping local students access vocational education.
Granite Foundation dates back to 2017, when it was known as the Three Rivers Foundation, focused on the Franklin area and students who were at risk of dropping out of community college due to financial crises. Since then, it has expanded its focus to include the whole state, changed its name, and has added to its mission by establishing an endowed scholarship for students seeking training for a career in the trades.
Elliott Hale, Granite Foundation board member, said those three changes all occurred in 2019, and it’s been a challenge to maintain momentum since then.
“Of course, the pandemic got in the way,” Hale said, but the re-branded organization is now starting to hit a stride. Thanks to private fundraising and golf tournaments, Granite Foundation now has $25,000 in its scholarship endowment, enough to fund a pair of $500 scholarships given out each year, in addition to leaving some resources available to rescue a student who might otherwise have to leave school due to financial pressures.
Hale said is excited to be able to offer shows such as the one on Aug. 24, adding that the Jimmy Keys performance is the kind of event that Granite Foundation would like to do more of.
“Jimmy’s fantastic,” Hale said. The show came about because of a Granite board member’s Bermuda connection — Keys, born a Brit, was a long-time resident of and well-known performer on the island.
“We know Jimmy was the perfect person for our event, he has an awesome act that is all about positive energy,” said Hale.
Keys, born in Kent, England, has been a professional musician for all of his adult life. He started working the clubs in his hometown, then joined groups touring Germany, then all of Europe, until he went solo in 1981. His show developed into a reflection of his personality: energetic, ebullient, fun-loving and funny.
“This is my 40th year doing a one-man show,” Keys said. “It’s taken me to 63 countries around the world.”
Piano player, keyboardist, singer and impersonator, Keys said his is a “variety show” that is both musical performance and comedy routine. He quoted some of his favorite reviews, which declared him to be “human anti-valium” because of his stimulating effect, and “a cross between Elton John and Robin Williams” because of the breadth and style of his entertainment.
Keys hasn’t performed in Laconia before, but said he is looking forward to the Lakeport Opera House and its intimate connection between performer and audience.
“It’s high energy, fast moving; I work the crowd quite a bit,” Keys said. His show includes the music of Billy Joel, Elton John and Rod Stewart. He employs costumes, props and wigs, more for comedic effect than straight impersonation, and said the delight he elicits from the audience is fed directly back into his performance.
“I still love to entertain, and I think it shows,” Keys said. I think that connects with people. I feed off the audience, and they feed off of me. People come back and they bring new people to watch the reactions of their friends.”
Those who get tickets to Keys’ show might have the chance to see the first of a recurring phenomenon, as Hale said it’s likely that Granite Foundation will bring him around again. Those that can’t attend the first show should sign up for the organization’s email list, Hale said, because it might require advance notice to get tickets for future performances.
“People who have seen Jimmy are willing to drive for two hours to see him again,” Hale said.
If the show proves to be a success, it will translate to an easier on-ramp for local students hoping to build a career in one of the many high-demand trades. Hale said that many of the founders and board members for Granite Foundation are businesspeople who recognize that the shortage of local carpenters, plumbers, electricians and other skilled tradespeople is hampering the local economy, while the opportunities in those fields represent a way for local young people to make a good living while staying in their home community.
“What we are looking to do is to build our resources within the organization to help students in need, and to continue to build that endowment for scholarships,” Hale said.
Visit granitefoundation.net for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.