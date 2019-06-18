TILTON — Tilton-Northfield Fire & EMS rescued a man stranded in the Winnipesaukee River after he was thrown from his kayak in the swift water on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputy Chief Tim Joubert said the man, who was wearing a life jacket, was hanging onto a tree about 70 feet from shore, but was unable to swim to shore because of the rapid flow. Rescuers had to use an inflatable boat and a rope to get to him.
No one was injured in the rescue.
