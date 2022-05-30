MEREDITH — Police are seeking information about a vehicle involved in a collision that seriously injured a jogger in a rural part of town on Sunday morning.
According to a release from police, a 67-year-old female resident of Sanbornton was jogging in the area of Chemung and Higgins Road, around 8:45 a.m. on May 29, when she was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
The victim of the collision was transported by ambulance to Concord Hospital, then by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Investigators believe, based on evidence recovered from the scene of the crash, that the vehicle involved is a Toyota RAV4, between the years of 2016 and 2108, unknown color, with damage to its front end, left side. Anyone with information is urged to contact Meredith Police at 603-279-4561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.