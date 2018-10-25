LACONIA — Christmas Village will make its 44th annual appearance next month, even though its chief architect will be there in spirit only.
Armand Bolduc, who served on the City Council for 34 years and had a passion for making Christmas special for young people, died on April 1 at age 78.
Every year, Bolduc, his brother, Ernie, and Councilor Bob Hamel, among others, have transformed the community center at 306 Union Ave., into a place of imagination, filled with toys, trains, a moving sleigh with jingling bells and 30 elves, including one who pops out of a box.
Colorful lights adorn 130 birch saplings. Rows of tiny houses form a make-believe streetscape. Santa and Mrs. Claus wait in their home to talk to children.
Armand Bolduc portrayed the elf, Twinkle, and Ernie Bolduc, plays Tinsel.
Without Armand Bolduc available to lead the volunteer effort, the future of the village was an open question. He was known for working around the clock, seeing to every last detail.
“We had a meeting early in the year,” said Ernie Bolduc, 85. “‘What are we going to do now that Armand has passed? Are we going to continue?’
“The room went up in a roar and everybody said, ‘Absolutely!’
“The whole group of about 20 of us said, ‘We will do it and manage it. No problem.’”
The village will be open from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2.
Ernie Bolduc said he doesn’t let his age stop him from doing difficult tasks.
“A person can do most anything he wants,” he said. “I do a lot of other things, more labor intense than that.”
He said he receives a big payoff for his volunteer work.
“The first group that goes by, maybe there will be 15 to 20 people, their smiles make it all worthwhile,” he said.
There is no cost to visit and every child gets a toy. Organizers say some of the children come from homes where they might get no gift at Christmas if not for the village.
Ernie and Armand Bolduc were among 14 children who grew up in a Gilford farmhouse that was built in 1779 and is still standing. Six of the siblings survive.
Their father, Charles H. Bolduc, delivered milk from his 80 cows even on the coldest and snowiest days, when he had to use a sleigh.
One of four sleighs that were on the Bolduc farm is used every year at Christmas Village, attached to reindeer that are poised to pull it skyward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.