LACONIA — A Massachusetts driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of drunken driving early Sunday morning after speeding, crashing a car, and then attempting to hide from police on Weirs Boulevard.
A Laconia police officer reported a sedan speeding at over 80 miles per hour past them on Weirs Boulevard just before 1:00 a.m. Sixty seconds later, a dispatcher reported that the sedan crashed into a stone wall in front of the Four Seasons condominium complex.
Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle would have ended up in the community pool if the wall wasn't there. After the crash, the vehicle left the scene and attempted to hide behind the condos.
The driver was identified as Wallen Romano-Ulloa, 22, of Lawrence, Massachusetts. Officers were able to follow a trail of oil and other vehicle fluids to his hiding spot. Romano-Ulloa was then arrested and charged with a DUI.
No one appears to have been seriously injured in the incident, but the red Acura was severely damaged, with airbags deployed in addition to the front and rear bumpers being ripped off.
