Greetings from the Laconia School District. As we enter the end of the third quarter, I have some exciting updates to share with you about strategic planning, programs, experiences in our schools, students and staff.

We are continuing with our strategic planning process in the Laconia School District. The kickoff event took place on Nov. 16, 2022, to engage in a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, or SWOT, assessment of the district. We are assembling a variety of work groups to develop the school district’s next strategic plan.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.