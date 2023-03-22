Karen Abraham

Karen Abraham, library media specialist at Laconia High School, was named "Librarian of the Year" for 2022-23. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The library is a unique space in a school. Karen Abraham saw how the library worked at a school where she served as secretary when her children were young, and when it came time for her to expand her professional horizons, she put herself into that library.

It wasn’t an easy transition, though, especially when she was hired as the library media specialist at Laconia High School. She is involved with just about every educator in the building, but none of her co-workers had the experience to guide her into her new role. So, she leaned on the network provided by the New Hampshire School Library and Media Association, and last week the professional group honored her with the title of “Librarian of the Year” for the 2022-23 school year.

