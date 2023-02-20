Principals

From left, Michaela Champlin, Woodland Heights Elementary School principal; Elisa Guerrero, Pleasant Street Elementary School principal; and Eric Johnson, Elm Street Elementary School principal. (Courtesy photo)

Students in all three Laconia elementary schools have participated in meaningful learning opportunities beyond the school day. In addition to the large number of students we have in extended learning opportunities through Project EXTRA!, we also have students involved in band and soon to be involved in Girls on the Run.

Project Extra, which is funded through the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, has been awarded to the Laconia School District for 20 years. Through this grant, we are able to provide high-quality, after school enrichment opportunities at no cost to our families. We currently have over 200 students participating in our enrichment programs, which include karate, yoga, tennis, music, STEM and art.

