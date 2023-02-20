From left, Michaela Champlin, Woodland Heights Elementary School principal; Elisa Guerrero, Pleasant Street Elementary School principal; and Eric Johnson, Elm Street Elementary School principal. (Courtesy photo)
Students in all three Laconia elementary schools have participated in meaningful learning opportunities beyond the school day. In addition to the large number of students we have in extended learning opportunities through Project EXTRA!, we also have students involved in band and soon to be involved in Girls on the Run.
Project Extra, which is funded through the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, has been awarded to the Laconia School District for 20 years. Through this grant, we are able to provide high-quality, after school enrichment opportunities at no cost to our families. We currently have over 200 students participating in our enrichment programs, which include karate, yoga, tennis, music, STEM and art.
On the evening of Jan. 24, 600 family and community members attended The Colonial Theatre for our fourth and fifth grade band concert led by Sam Fortier and assisted by Hayley Rogers. The elementary band is made up of 105 students playing their choice of a variety of instruments including the flute, clarinet, saxophone, trombone, trumpet and percussion. Students from each school take the bus to Elm Street for their weekly practices. The number of students in the band make up 40% of all students in grades four and five. We are excited about this level of participation and the impact that will have on the arts in Laconia in the future.
This March, all three elementary schools will have their own Girls on the Run teams for the first time. Girls on the Run is an international program for girls in grades three through five that is currently offered in all 10 counties in New Hampshire. Girls on the Run helps girls recognize their own strengths and support girls as they build healthy connections with others. Beginning this spring, girls will spend 10 weeks together with their coaches working on critical thinking skills and preparing for a 5K celebration hosted in June in Concord.
Through all of our after school activities, students develop Portrait of a Graduate skills to communicate, collaborate, create, persevere, problem-solve and self-direct. These skills are critical to their growth and development. Band, Girls on the Run, and our after school programs connect to the vision statement of Laconia Schools: "Learning transfers to life beyond the Laconia School District experience so students have the confidence to lead, to follow, and to grow in order to be responsible citizens who own their future." We can see the impact participating in extended learning opportunities has on our students and we look forward to their continued development as the future leaders of Laconia.
•••
Michaela Champlin, Elisa Guerrero and Eric Johnson are principals of Woodland Heights, Pleasant Street and Elm Street elementary schools, respectively.
