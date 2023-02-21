From left, Meredith Police Officer Mike Rand, Stafford Oil driver Bob Dean, and Meredith Police Lt. Philip McLaughlin pose with their certificates Tuesday. Dean delivered initial life-saving first aid to a collapsed Meredith resident. Rand and McLaughlin were the first officers on scene before medical care arrived. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Meredith Police Chief Michael Harper, right, shakes hands with Bob Dean, a driver for Stafford Oil. Dean received a Life Saving Award from the department Tuesday to recognize him for rendering first aid to a Meredith resident earlier this month. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
MEREDITH — Bob Dean took a couple of life-saving courses when he was a high schooler, and another one when he was in college. Those courses concluded more than 35 years ago, but the lessons came back with crystal clarity on Feb. 6, when a normal day for him turned into a day like no other.
Dean, a delivery driver for Stafford Oil, was out doing his usual routine on that day. His truck was starting to get low and he was going to head back to the depot to fill up his tank, when he heard from his dispatcher that a customer on Chemung Road in Meredith needed a delivery. He decided to detour, and that decision ended up having consequences he couldn’t have imagined.
“The house that he lives in was out of oil, I was told to fill the tank and do a prime and start,” Dean said.
A man who lived at the house, who is in his 70s, came out to greet Dean, who made his way into a crawlspace to prime and start the heating system after filling the oil tank. After doing so, he exited the crawlspace and, with the resident standing next to him, turned to close the door to the crawlspace.
“I felt him fall on top of me,” Dean recounted. “He looked like he was dead. I checked his pulse, I saw that he had no pulse. I ran to the front door and told [a female resident] to call 911.” When he came back outside, he saw that a lumber delivery truck had stopped, its driver seeing the prone man, and that driver called for paramedics.
Dean said he knew immediately what do to in that moment, and that all of his training, taken decades ago, came flooding back to him. He traced the man’s rib cage to find the right spot for him to place his hands, and he began the pattern of 10 compressions, followed by two breaths, until the dispatcher gave him a training update.
“I started doing chest compressions and breathing, the person on 911 told me not to do the breathing anymore, just focus on chest compressions, until the police showed up and took over,” Dean said.
Since then, he’s received word that his quick actions had a profound effect: The man lived, and is on course to make a full recovery. Meanwhile, Dean’s status, at least among his co-workers, has changed.
“I’m kind of amazed at, just within our company, my notoriety. I just did what anybody would do, save a guy’s life. I’m kind of surprised by the attention,” Dean said. He was given a small gift by his employer, and his co-workers joined for a celebration of his achievement. Yet, he said, “I don’t know why... As I said, I would hope that anybody that had the knowledge to do it would do the same for me.”
Dean was recognized Tuesday by the Meredith Police Department with a Life Saving Award.
Looking back, Dean said it’s “kind of neat” that information he gained decades ago could come back to him when he needed it. “It’s a long time ago I took the classes, but hopefully it saved somebody’s life.”
A family member of the Chemung Road resident expressed gratitude for those involved in the life-saving incident. She said Dean and everyone involved "went into emergency mode" and did what needed to be done.
Dean, who lives in Moultonborough and is a father to two adult children and an 11-year-old, said the incident answers a question he’s had for years. “I wondered, if the time ever came, if I would have the courage, I guess, to do it. When the time did come, it was just what I had to do.
“If this situation ever happened again, I probably would jump right into it, having done it once now, I would jump right into it, I wouldn’t even think about it.”
Dean has worked for Stafford Oil for 17 years. Curtis Stafford, president and owner of the company, said Dean’s latest action was certainly a high point, but not unexpected of his character.
“It’s not everyday you hear of someone doing something so bravely, such quick thinking. It was fantastic,” Stafford said.
Dean is a dedicated employee, Stafford said, the kind of person who sees his actions as a reflection of himself.
“He takes a lot of pride in what he does. The fact that he would act with such valor, intelligence and quick thinking came as no surprise. This is very true to who he is as a person. He has a lot of integrity,” Stafford said.
