LACONIA — A proposal to place the entire downtown area in the city’s Historic District was greeted with concern by city councilors, who voiced a worry that such a move could slow the momentum of the area’s revival.
Historic District Commission Chairman Tara Shore outlined the plan to expand the area to encompass nine city blocks, bounded roughly by Church Street, Veterans Square, the railroad tracks as far as the Water Street crossing, and the Winnipesaukee River.
The expanded district would be an asset to the city, Shore said, and would foster the momentum of the revitalization that has been taking place downtown, spurred on by the multimillion-dollar restoration of the Colonial Theatre.
“Our heritage and history are what tells the story of our city,” she told the council.
The area that is being proposed to be added to the district contains nine of the 15 buildings in the city that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
City councilors on Monday said they were concerned that change could complicate the plans to convert the former Holy Trinity School into apartments, in addition to the prospects of redevelopment of one of the largest business blocks on Main Street.
“We’re not here to pose hardships on anyone,” Shore assured the council. She noted that the process building owners or developers would go through with the Historic District Commission could be done in tandem with the process of submitting their proposal to the Planning Board.
Councilor Bob Hamel said he was concerned the expansion could impose hardships on owners who want to update their buildings. He also said he did not favor the proposal because it would include buildings that are not historic.
Bree Neal, whose Polished and Proper barbershop on Main Street is located in one of the buildings that would fall within the expanded district, said she was opposed to the plan because of what she considered the vagueness of ordinance governing the historic district.
“The ordinance is entirely subjective,” she said.
But Charlie St. Clair, who owns and operates the Laconia Antique Center on Main Street, defended enlarging the district.
“This is our chance to preserve these buildings,” he said.
Council Henry Lipman urged that, following the mandated public hearing, the council reject the proposal as presented and then help craft a plan that balances the interests of preservationists and building owners or developers.
“We need more specifics of what they can and cannot do,” Councilor Bruce Cheney said.
The council unanimously voted in favor of Lipman’s idea, and scheduled a public hearing for Monday, June 28.
KNM Holdings recently purchased the vacant Holy Trinity building from the city for $1 with plans to convert it into apartments.
Another development potential on the council’s mind Monday involves the Pemaco Building at 622-634 Main St. The building, which has been listed for sale at $1,050,000, is now under contract, according to the website for REMAX Bayside, the listing agent. The 95-year-old, three story building includes a 12,000 square foot theater with a surrounding balcony.
In presenting the proposed expansion of the district to the Planning Board last month, Historic District Commission Vice Chairman Karl Reitz cited several examples he said show that residents of Laconia recognize the importance of historic preservation: the renovation of the Colonial Theatre, Belknap Mill and the Lakeport Opera House; opposition to the possible demolition of St. Joseph Church and an historic house on Lakeside Avenue in Weirs Beach; and the concern shared by many regarding the future of the Gardens Theatre and the Masonic Temple building.
