The U.S. Department of Justice and other national, state and local authorities recommend taking these precautions to guard against coronavirus fraud:
• Update your malware and anti-virus software, and don’t click on emails or texts from people and organizations you don’t recognize – or didn’t contact first.
"Don't click on any of those links of Facebook or text messages, unless it's someone you definitely know," said Tilton Police Chief Robert Cormier. Hold the cursor over the link or URL to see where it's coming from, including other countries. "In the next few weeks be cautious about clicking on any links or emails, even if they look familiar. We see a lot of fraudulent activity through Facebook Messenger as well." Scams offering test kits, personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, and expedited stimulus checks will become rampant, Cormier said.
• Avoid buying from online firms whose customers report not receiving what they ordered.
• Hang up on robocalls. Don't press any numbers, including the one to remove your number from their call list. It may only lead to more robocalls, according the Federal Trade Commission.
• Stay wary of businesses, charities or individuals requesting donations in cash, gift cards, wire transfer or through the mail. Make sure you’ve thoroughly vetted them.
“If it’s really legit, those organizations will verify it,” Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said. You can often ferret out a phony request by asking these questions: What’s the name of your organization? What’s your name again? What’s your call back number? Typically,“They’ll flat-up hang up on you,” Canfield said.
• It’s not safe to rely on caller ID to verify that a phone call is legitimate – or even from someone you know, said Jeannie Tucker, assistant state director of advocacy and outreach at AARP New Hampshire. Fraudulent callers frequently use caller ID spoofing technology to make the call look like it’s coming from a next-door neighbor, a child or a doctor’s office, Tucker said. “If you do a google search of the area code, you’ll often find the call originated outside the country.”
• Don’t provide requests for bank account information to receive a direct deposit check.
• Asks all requests to be mailed – including from charities. Charities can be vetted at www.charitynavigator.org or www.give.org. This will also let you see how much of your donation goes to serve the need, versus overhead or administration, Tucker said.
Sometimes bogus solicitations pretend to come from real charities. “They’ll use Make-a-Wish Foundation and say, ‘With the current pandemic our donations are really low. I can take your credit card over the phone.’ They’ll flat out use the name of a reputable foundation,” Tucker said.
• Beware of investment fraud – which is also poised to increase. Scammers may peddle solutions to losses in your IRA or investment portfolio, and fraudulent companies will emerge. According the Securities and Exchange Commission, research the company before you invest, including its financial statements, at www.sec.gov. Be wary of unsolicited offers – especially if you can find any current financial information about a company. Steer clear of offers of foreign or offshore funds and investments. It may be difficult to locate your money, and impossible to get it back. There's no such thing as “guaranteed returns.”
To report a scam or fraud attempt, call the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office at 603-271-3641 or AARP’s Fraud Watch Network Helpine: 1-877-908-3360.
More information can be found at www.consumer.ftc.gov/coronavirus and aarp.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.