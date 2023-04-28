Former LCpl. Aaron Anderson rarely runs into issues taking his service dog, a 2-year-old German shepherd named Arvin, with him everywhere. But he keeps a folder full of screenshots on his phone — of text from the Americans with Disabilities Act, of the 1973 Rehabilitation Act, of state law, and of websites of national service animal organizations — just in case.

When he is challenged about Arvin, whose service duties require him to be off-leash, Anderson, who lives in Farmington, uses the screenshots to try to educate those questioning him. But such interactions can be intense: Anderson acknowledges that he is fiercely protective of his family, which includes his dogs, and receiving pushback on legal protections he keeps memorized can be a trigger for his anxiety.

