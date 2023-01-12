LACONIA — The emergency departments are holding patients who need hospital beds as the in-patient beds are full, with staff improvising to make room for as many as they can fit. Health care workers are giving as much as they can without, everyone hopes, burning themselves out. This isn’t a scene from the middle of the pandemic, it’s what every hospital in the state looked like just last week, and for the past several weeks.

“Health care in general in the entire state is over capacity. It actually has been for more than a month, in a way that feels even more challenging than during the worst of the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Christopher Fore, chief quality officer for the Concord Hospital health system, which includes the hospitals in Concord, Franklin and Laconia.

