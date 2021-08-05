LACONIA — Mayor Andrew Hosmer filed for re-election Thursday, the first day of the filing period for municipal offices.
Hosmer is completing his first term as mayor.
Others who filed on the opening day were incumbent Ward 4 Councilor Mark Haynes, and Ward 6 Councilor Tony Felch, who is completing his first term.
Five people filed for ward posts: May Stewart, Ward 3 moderator; Linda Brock, Ward 6 supervisor of the checklist; Roland Maheu, Ward 6 selectman; Frank Mello, Ward 1 selectman; and Felch for Ward 6 moderator.
The filing period will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.
The election is Nov. 2. If there are more than two candidates for any office, there will be a primary election to narrow the field.
