GILFORD — A power struggle at Gunstock Mountain Resort has left the mountain largely and indefinitely closed and without senior management.
County residents, businesses, nonprofits and skiers region-wide that either use Gunstock or rely on its business traffic have watched in bewilderment.
Remaining members of the Gunstock Area Commission and members of the County Delegation have asserted that Gunstock is not in peril. As State Rep. Norm Silber told The Boston Globe on Thursday, “A new general manager will be hired. The mountain is not for sale… There’s a possibility that the property could be leased.”
Marketing Manager Jennifer Karnan said Thursday that the staff is working to reopen as soon as possible, and that major events, such as weddings and the upcoming Christian music festival, Soulfest, will continue as planned. She also emphasized the difficulty of operating without the senior management team at a business where employees were already stretched thin.
For now, Gunstock is in operational and leadership limbo.
“I’m concerned because we get a lot of business from Gunstock,” said Kristal Coulter, office manager at Fireside Inn in Gilford. “Especially during the ski season.” Coulter estimated that “at least 30 to 40 percent” of their winter business is directly tied to the ski area.
“As a resident, it scares me,” Coulter said. She said she is afraid that Gunstock will be sold or leased, as has been advocated by Silber.
To see simmering tensions come to a boil was eye-opening. At the same time, Coulter said, “We all saw this coming. There is so much discontent and a lot of upset people.”
“I just hope it gets resolved soon,” Coulter said.
“Gunstock Mountain Resort is significant to the vitality of our tourism economy,” said Karmen Gifford, president of Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. “It’s important that this situation be resolved quickly.”
In an interview, she described Gunstock as a contributor not just to the local economy but as one of the state's leading outdoor recreation attractions that help draw people to New Hampshire. “It’s important that all this is happening during peak summer season,” Gifford said. “People aren’t going to know what to expect until they get here.”
Gifford added that she is glad the governor decided to weigh in on the issue, so that people can understand the impact this tumult has and will have for the Lakes Region and the state.
“The town itself has no shoe in this dance, but the town has a lot of businesses that rely on winter business,” said Kevin Hayes, chair of the Gilford Board of Selectmen. “If we assume the worst, that Gunstock might not be open next year, a lot of those businesses may not survive.”
Beyond its lure to tourists visiting the Lakes Region, Gunstock is, year round, a home base for local outdoor recreation. It is the county’s backyard.
Summer camps make day trips to Gunstock’s Adventure Park. School ski teams train and compete on its slopes, with any alternative venue nearly an hour’s drive away. Ties to the mountain lead locals to get married at the summit or spread ashes on a favorite trail. Clubs and organizations host their training and events on Gunstock’s skiing, biking, and hiking trails.
Tim Haarmann, president of the Gunstock Ski Club – an alpine race program based at the mountain that Gunstock includes in its nonprofit “Friends of Gunstock” designation – expressed concern and disappointment over the uncertainty of Gunstock’s future. “At GSC we really need Gunstock to be well run and well managed and able to make snow and operate successfully,” Haarmann said. “We want to see Gunstock successful. It doesn’t appear there’s a plan for that right now.”
Haarmann noted that some of the club’s members had asked him if he knows if they can get their money back on season passes, or if they will need to.
“The ski club is a 105 year old organization. We have hundreds of members who buy passes year after year. We’re very concerned about where the mountain is going right now,” Haarmann said.
“We rely heavily upon Gunstock for many services including snowmaking, grooming, ski patrol, parking, and bathroom facilities,” John Stow, president of Gunstock Nordic Association, stated. “Without these facilities, and the continued support of Gunstock and the Gunstock Area Commission, our non-profit 501(c)(3) organization would not be able to continue operating as we do today, and the impact to the local cross-country ski community would be significant.” Stow also expressed support for Day and his leadership.
“Gunstock is one of the largest attractions in the Lakes Region, drawing people here throughout the summer, fall and winter seasons,” said Amy Landers, Executive Director of the Lakes Region Tourism Association. If Gunstock were to be closed or have its winter season compromised, Landers said the impact would be “dramatic.”
A post on Gunstock’s Facebook page linking press releases from the Mountain staff and from the GAC began, “You've got questions. Heck, we've got questions. We have a few answers figured out, but not all of them.” The post thanked patrons for their patience and support “as we navigate through a stormy time here at the mountain.”
