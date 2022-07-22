Campground open

Almost all operations at Gunstock Mountain Resort closed Thursday following the resignation of the senior staff. The campground, however, remains open. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

GILFORD — A power struggle at Gunstock Mountain Resort has left the mountain largely and indefinitely closed and without senior management. 

County residents, businesses, nonprofits and skiers region-wide that either use Gunstock or rely on its business traffic have watched in bewilderment.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.