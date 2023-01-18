PLYMOUTH — At its best, community theater provides an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to step outside their regular lives to join a collaborative artistic performance for their friends and neighbors. It’s an experience that continues to excite Trish Lindberg, who has been leading one of the region’s most successful amateur theater companies since 1995.

Lindberg’s latest show, a production of the 1950 Broadway musical “Guys and Dolls,” is currently being staged at The Flying Monkey, with performances through Jan. 22. The show is sponsored by The Flying Monkey and Plymouth State University.

