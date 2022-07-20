LACONIA — The entire management staff of Gunstock Mountain Resort tendered their resignations at the very beginning of the Gunstock Area Commission meeting Wednesday night, after the entire team was placed in audience seating instead of at the speaker's table.
The placement was the final straw for a team that has been at odds with a new set of commissioners overseeing the ski resort. Staff members including Tom Day, president and general manager; Cathy White, chief financial officer; Becky LaPense, director of human resources; Peter Weber, snow sports director; Robin Rowe, director of resort services; and Patrick McGonangle, facilities operation director, offered two weeks notice for their resignations.
GAC member Gary Kiedaisch also tendered his resignation and exited the meeting, which was held at the Belknap County Complex.
Editor's note: This story is being updated as additional information becomes available.
