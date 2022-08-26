LACONIA — More than $300,000 in federal funds could prove an important shot in the arm for the Opechee Loop recreational trail.

The city on Tuesday received notice that it had been selected to receive a $225,000 grant from the Northern Borders Regional Commission to use toward Opechee Loop — a five-mile route designed to provide more pedestrian- and biker-friendly access to Lakeport and downtown. The money would be used to build the first segment of the loop along Elm Street from Lakeport Square to Franklin Street.

