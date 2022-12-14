Brittany Fry

Brittany Fry and her son Laban relied on emergency rental assistance for 18 months. Fry and her husband are currently living in a hotel while they work on building a tiny home. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

For over a year, New Hampshire’s Community Action Partnership provided $246 million in the form of rental assistance statewide.

That money has since dried up, and the NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program is no longer taking applicants. Those who made it in might have a few months left of rental assistance, but others could lose access to rent money right in the middle of winter. An estimated 2,000 to 2,500 households across the state were using the service as of the end of November, according to New Hampshire Housing Executive Director Rob Dapice. An additional 700 to 800 people were receiving assistance to stay in hotels.

