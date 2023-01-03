Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer joined seven other New Hampshire mayors in signing a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu imploring him to do more to address homelessness in the state.

“The State of New Hampshire’s systems of care for individuals experiencing or at-risk of homelessness are not meeting the needs of communities across the state and are contributing to a statewide homelessness crisis,” the letter reads.

