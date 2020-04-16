CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision Thursday to keep schools closed for the remainder of the academic year did not surprise educators but it did leave them with concerns for the students affected.
“We anticipated this, although the reality of the announcement is setting in and we are obviously saddened,” Laconia School Superintendent Steve Tucker said.
“I feel for students, particularly our senior class. We are working hard to support students. The community has really come together to support this effort. During a challenging time, I'm proud of the way our school community has come together.”
In an afternoon news conference, Sununu said New Hampshire has been doing a good job with remote learning, food programs and special education.
“It’s not easy to make the decision to tell students and parents they will be out for the rest of the year,” he said, noting that fears of asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 was a big factor in keeping restrictions in place in order to protect the public.
Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut said in a statement to educators that students still need to work hard even though they are not in their traditional classrooms.
“When we began the shift to remote instruction in March, we knew this would be a difficult task,” he said. “It turns out this is a marathon, not a sprint. Now that we know we will not be moving back into school buildings this year, it is vital that we run through the finish line.
“Knowing they won't be back in the school building, it will be tempting for some students to think that their summer vacation has started. It's important that we keep them engaged in their learning. School is still in session.”
Kirk Beitler, the school superintendent in Gilford, said this will be a difficult end of the school year for many.
“I feel so bad, particularly our seniors at the high school, but I feel bad for all the students in our schools across New Hampshire, the country and the world,” he said.
Students will continue remote learning, but the traditions of prom, graduation and other social activities will be greatly altered.
“Remote learning may have been a novelty, but it’s a challenge for families, students, teachers and administrators,” Beitler said.
Students are missing their friends.
“We all went to school — it is a big part of our social norms, and how those are shaped and how we see friends and get to have interactions in hallway, at lunchtimes, in classes. It is a big part of our lives when growing up,” Beitler said.
“This is really unfortunately interfering with that.”
Prom most likely won’t happen. Graduation plans are still being worked out. The hope is to give graduates their diploma in a way that honors their achievement.
Beitler said school district employees and students seem healthy.
“This is more of a challenge on mental health, social health, seeing friends, communicating with people, being able to go out and do the things that make us feel happy,” he said.
Seniors who are making plans for college likely had their applications submitted before remote learning began. Juniors were supposed to take their SAT tests a couple weeks ago, but that has been cancelled but may be rescheduled in June.
Plans for the start of the school year in September are still a work in progress.
