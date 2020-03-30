CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday he has suspended New Hampshire’s standardized testing requirements for students.
“While remote learning has gotten off to an incredible start, we must continue to have flexibility in our approach to education, and onerous standardized tests from Washington send the wrong message to New Hampshire families who are already working hard to adapt to this new, challenging environment,” he said at a news conference.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut also said there was no way to craft a secure, remote way to administer the School Day SAT for 11th grade assessment.
Efforts will be made to make SATs available this summer or early fall.
Also at the news conference, Sununu said the state’s Department of Employment Security is gaining assistance from the U.S. Department of Labor for enhanced unemployment compensation.
The Federal CARES Act includes an additional $600 per week for all individuals filing in New Hampshire until July 31st. It also provides an additional 13 weeks of eligibility on top of the existing 26 weeks.
Sununu also said the state will extend business tax payment deadlines to June 15 for 98% of New Hampshire small businesses. The State will also be extending interest and dividend payment deadlines to June 15 for 98% of interest and dividend taxpayers.
