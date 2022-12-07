Alyssa Raxter

Gilford Police Officer Alyssa Raxter, left, receives the New Hampshire D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year award from State Police Det. Sgt. Richard Perrault, state D.A.R.E. coordinator. (Alan MacRae photo)

GILFORD — Gilford Police Officer Alyssa Raxter earned the New Hampshire D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year Award last month due to her work with Lakes Region youth.

“It was a complete surprise to me,” Raxter said. “It's awarded for not only contributions to D.A.R.E., but to the youth in the community in general.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.