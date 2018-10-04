GILFORD — Gilford police responded to 45 calls for service during the 48-hour period ending at midnight Tuesday.
There were no arrests.
Police conducted nine motor vehicle stops.
Reports of disturbances on Weeks Road and Lakeshore Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Aviation Drive, Kimball Road, and Old Lakeshore Road.
