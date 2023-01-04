GILFORD — The sport of ski racing changed a lot between 1960, when Penny Pitou won two silver medals in alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics, and now, when her granddaughter Zoe Zimmermann is rising through the ranks of the U.S. Ski Team.

Now, skiers wear helmets instead of hats and knife their way over a water-injected ice sheet instead of natural snow. The technology has changed, average speeds have skyrocketed and the sport's profile has gone primetime. What hasn’t changed are the makings of great skiers: physical and mental strength, a deep love of moving fast on snow and a thirst to keep setting higher and higher goals for oneself.

