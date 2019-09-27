GILFORD — The Board of Selectmen has announced the appointment of Meghan Theriault of Meredith as the Town’s new Director of Public Works, effective Nov. 4. She will be paid an annual salary of $88,400.
Theriault is currently the public works director for Goffstown, where she has worked since 2004 after serving for 13 years as the town engineer. Prior to that she worked for two consulting firms as an engineer doing mostly road and utility design along with construction inspection.
She is highly qualified as a professional engineer, with a B.S. degree in civil engineering from the University of New Hampshire and numerous other certifications in the fields of municipal government and public works. She has also been an active leader in the National Association of Women in Construction and a passionate advocate for young people in the construction trades.
Her husband is a municipal public works director for the town of Moultonborough and they have two children. In her spare time, she enjoys being outdoors and loves to go camping.
Theriault was selected from a pool of seven candidates after being vetted by a five-member search panel and the Board of Selectmen. She will be coming on board at a time when budgets for next year are being assembled and preparations are underway for the upcoming winter season. She is looking forward to working on behalf of the residents of Gilford.
The town will be holding a meet and greet for Theriault on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Town Hall.
